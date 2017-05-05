CityArchRiver Project to help speed up flood cleanup time

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Tourists and locals have been heading to the riverfront to check out the water levels and visit the arch.

“We’ve been here a week and this is the first we’ve been able to come down here, we were hoping the weather was going to be really nice and not English rain,” said tourist Sue Carey, visiting from England.

Although the wait for the rain has ended, now comes the wait for the waters to go down and the clean-up to begin.

Part of the millions of dollars being spent on the CityArchRiver Project went to raising Leonor K Sullivan Boulevard up about two feet. Studies showed it would eliminate up to 70% of the flooding occurrences.

“But what we’ve always said from the beginning is it will still flood during historic flooding occurrences and that’s what we have here,” said Ryan McClure of the CityArchRiver Foundation.

McClure said Leonor K Sullivan is now designed for a faster clean-up when the waters recede. In years past it could take up to a week to remove the debris and mud.

It’s unknown how long it will take this time.

“You never know until the river recedes what’s underneath there, what’s been left behind, speed of the river, what debris, silt and mud [is] leftover,” said McClure.

