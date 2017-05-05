Child injured in chase, crash at Lambert airport dies - KMOV.com

UPDATE

Child injured in chase, crash at Lambert airport dies

Posted: Updated:
Caleb Lee, 9, died from injuries he sustained in a crash at Lambert Airport. A car police were chasing hit a vehicle he was in. Credit: KMOV Caleb Lee, 9, died from injuries he sustained in a crash at Lambert Airport. A car police were chasing hit a vehicle he was in. Credit: KMOV
NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -

A 9-year-old child who was involved in a car crash at Lambert Airport in April has died.

Police said Caleb Lee died of injuries sustained in the crash that occurred April 25. Lee was a passenger in a car on Lambert International Boulevard when a car officers were chasing hit the vehicle Lee was in.

Authorities said they were chasing a vehicle that was taken in a carjacking earlier that day. The chase started on I-70, before the suspects exited at the airport.

Three others were inside the car with Lee. The driver, a 30-year-old woman, suffered possible broken bones. A 28-year-old woman in the front passenger seat suffered abrasions and lacerations. Sitting next to Lee was a 5-year-old boy, he was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Two suspects from the car being chased are in custody at the St. Louis County Family Courts.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

Powered by Frankly