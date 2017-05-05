Child injured in chase, crash at Lambert airport dies

Caleb Lee, 9, died from injuries he sustained in a crash at Lambert Airport. A car police were chasing hit a vehicle he was in. Credit: KMOV

A 9-year-old child who was involved in a car crash at Lambert Airport in April has died.

Police said Caleb Lee died of injuries sustained in the crash that occurred April 25. Lee was a passenger in a car on Lambert International Boulevard when a car officers were chasing hit the vehicle Lee was in.

Authorities said they were chasing a vehicle that was taken in a carjacking earlier that day. The chase started on I-70, before the suspects exited at the airport.

Three others were inside the car with Lee. The driver, a 30-year-old woman, suffered possible broken bones. A 28-year-old woman in the front passenger seat suffered abrasions and lacerations. Sitting next to Lee was a 5-year-old boy, he was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Two suspects from the car being chased are in custody at the St. Louis County Family Courts.

