Man accused of robbing elderly woman in Granite City - KMOV.com

Man accused of robbing elderly woman in Granite City

By Dan Greenwald, Online News Producer
Willie Spates, 64, allegedly robbed and knocked down a woman in Granite City. Credit: Granite City PD
GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -

An East St. Louis man is accused of robbing and knocking down and an elderly woman in Granite City.

Willie Spates, 64, is charged with robbery of a person 60 years of age or over.

Spates allegedly robbed an elderly woman of her purse in the 3300 block of Nameoki Road in the early morning hours of April 18 and also knocked her down. Spates then got away, police said, before being arrested on May 3.

Spates is being held in the Madison County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

