What sandbags are used for after flooding

A 9-year-old child who was involved in a car crash at Lambert Airport in April has diedMore >
A 9-year-old child who was involved in a car crash at Lambert Airport in April has diedMore >
An East St. Louis man is accused of robbing and knocking down and an elderly woman in Granite CityMore >
An East St. Louis man is accused of robbing and knocking down and an elderly woman in Granite CityMore >
VALLEY PARK, Mo. (KMOV) -- The big question for many Valley Park residents and business owners is when they will be allowed to return back.More >
VALLEY PARK, Mo. (KMOV) -- The big question for many Valley Park residents and business owners is when they will be allowed to return back.More >
Surdex Corp. is sharing the images taken from after the Meramec River flooded this week.More >
Surdex Corp. is sharing the images taken from after the Meramec River flooded this week.More >