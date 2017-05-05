What sandbags are used for after flooding

(KMOV.com) – The Department of Natural Resources has guidelines about the disposal of sandbags after they are used for flooding because they may be exposed to harmful bacteria.

The DNR said the sandbags should not be used in playgrounds, sandboxes or other areas with direct human contact. They also should not be dumped into any water.

Sandbags can still be used for certain things.

The bags can be used as clean fill material as long as they are covered with at least 2 inches of soil and used for winter road sand, in concrete and other construction mixes.

