Meramec Caverns cleaning up after flood damage

Flooding resulted in this fallen tree damaging the outside patio area of Meramec Caverns (Credit: Meramec Caverns)

A popular tourist attraction in Franklin County has sustained flood damage for the second time in two years.

Meramec Caverns in Sullivan posted the following message on its Facebook page on Friday:

Photos posted to the Facebook page show picnic tables scattered in the woods behind the park, some of which were reportedly destroyed by the flood. Both the kitchen and the men's bathroom took severe damage, and the outdoor patio area surrounding the park's main building appears to have been damaged by a fallen tree.

The park's gift shop, parking lot, boat dock, dining area, and main cave entrance all took flood water, although additional information on damage to these areas is limited.

Meramec Caverns was also heavily damaged during the December 2015 flooding, which resulted in the park being closed for several months.

