Cardinals announce two make-up dates

The St. Louis Cardinals have announced make-up dates for two games that were rained out during the past week.

The Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds will made up their April 29 game on Monday, June 26 at 3:15 p.m., which is a mutual off-day for both teams. The original promotional item for that game, the Carlos Martinez and Matt Carpenter Double Bobblehead, will be given away on the make-up day.

The Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers will make up their May 3 game on Tuesday, June 13 at 1:15 p.m. as part of a spit double-header. Gates will open at 11:45 a.m. for the first game, and will re-open at 5:45 p.m. for the second game, which will begin at 7:15 p.m.

Fans who purchased tickets for either rained out game may use their tickets for admittance to their respective make-up game.

