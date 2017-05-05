Dump truck driver killed after vehicle hit by train identified

FOLEY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The driver of a dump truck was killed when his vehicle was hit by a train in Lincoln County Friday.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 38-year-old Shanon Amerosa was attempting to cross the railroad tracks near Highway Y and Old Highway 79 when he was struck by the train around 12 p.m.

Amerosa was alone in the vehicle at the time of the crash. He was reportedly taken to the hospital with serious injuries but was later pronounced dead, according to police.

The train was reportedly a Burlington Northern Santa Fe that was carrying coal. When the collision occurred, 29 to 30 cars derailed.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved