Dump truck driver hospitalized after vehicle hit by train in Lincoln County

FOLEY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The driver of a dump truck was hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash involving a train in Lincoln County Friday.

According to police, the dump truck was attempting to cross the railroad tracks at Highway Y and Old Highway 79 when it was struck by the train around 12 p.m.

The driver of the dump truck was alone in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The train was reportedly a Burlington Northern Santa Fe that was carrying coal. When the collision occurred, the train derailed.

No other details have been released.

