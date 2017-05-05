Photos: Before & after Meramec River flooding

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Surdex Corp. is sharing the images taken from after the Meramec River flooded this week.

There is a slider in the middle of each image that can be dragged to compare the river level and flooding from before and after.

The before photos were taken from Google maps and the after photos were taken by the Surdex Corp to give a good side-by-side comparison.

Old Town Eureka

Eureka High School

Highway 141 at I-44

