Patience is a virtue for Arnold homeowners coping with floods

Homeowners in Arnold are not watching to water recede and getting cleanup efforts underway. (Credit: KMOV)

The water off Starling Airport Road is starting to recede, but the road is still closed and you can still see water pumps scattered everywhere.

In many cases, the sandbag walls that were built by homeowners held off the water and kept homes dry.

Residents said they started seeing the water drop at about 1 a.m., but not everyone was fortunate.

At one home, the sandbags held, but the sewer pipes backed up flooding the basement that was just finished weeks ago.

"I haven't really slept, maybe four or five hours this whole time it started, but I'm relieved because it wasn't as bad as 2015, but it's still a mess. I still got problems but I have to be patient, I'm not a patient person but this is making me to be a patient person," homeowner, Stacey Robinson, said.

Patience certainly helps. There's a big clean up here whether it's inside homes or out in yards, but finally, the time for some rest is near.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved