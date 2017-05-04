News 4 Investigates: Beware of fake Blues tickets

The Blues are back home Friday night for a critical playoff game against the Nashville Predators.

If you're in the market for tickets, be careful where you buy them.

Deirek Boyd has been to a few Blues games.

“Since 1976, I was going when I was in diapers,” he said.

But there's nothing quite like a playoff game. So when he and group of friends decided to go to Game 2 last Friday, he turned to Craigslist and found a deal

They met the seller downtown. To take a precaution, they snapped a pic and asked lots of questions.

“He had a polished story about not wasting your time, he said 'I promise on my daughter,'” Boyd said.

The tickets looked legit, so they paid up.

“Long story short. They were fake tickets,” Boyd said.

They’re far from the only ones.

But St. Louis police say often the crime goes unreported. The seller disappearing into the crowd before they can be held accountable.

The only sure way to protect yourself is to buy tickets only from trusted sources.

Deirek had a message for the seller.

“Oh he got a nice text on his cell phone. I told him 'karma will come around and you will get yours,” he said.

And as for where he'll be watching Game 5?

“Probably home. Home with my boys, but I'll be watching that's for sure,” he said.

So if you going to take the risk for second-hand tickets there were a few red flags on Deirek's tickets to learn from.

Tiny misspellings in the fine print and the paper it was printed was not right.

And ultimately, the deal itself was just too good to be true.

