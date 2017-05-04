Piscotty leaves Thursday's game with hamstring strain

The Cardinals are about to experience a serious test to their outfield depth.

In the second inning of Thursday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium, right fielder Stephen Piscotty came up lame at first base with an apparent hamstring injury after running out a ground ball. As Piscotty lunged toward the base, he visibly winced and immediately reached back toward his right hamstring.

After talking with the trainer, he was removed from the game and replaced by Jose Martinez. The Cardinals announced a hamstring sprain for Piscotty, and did not immediately offer further details on the severity of the injury. Shortly after the injury, Tommy Pham was removed from his game with the Memphis Redbirds, fueling speculation he could be added in place of the injured Piscotty.

Pham may not be making that trip alone; it’s possible the Cardinals need more than one roster move, as center fielder Dexter Fowler was removed later in the game with a shoulder strain an inning after diving for a fly ball in left-center field.

Aledmys Diaz shifted from shortstop to left field following Fowler’s exit from the game.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.