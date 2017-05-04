Fowler leaves Thursday night's game early due to injury

St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Dexter Fowler made an early exit during Thursday night's game against the Brewers due to injury.

In the Brewers' half of the third inning, Fowler dove for a ball off the bat of Hernan Perez in left-center field. It appeared that he injured his shoulder during the play.

Fowler was replaced by Greg Garcia in the lineup following his departure from the game.

The extent of the injury is not yet known.

