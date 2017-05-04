Alabama Ave bridge closed as River Des Peres waters rise

The Alabama Ave. bridge in South City is closed as River Des Peres begins to flood the intersection of Lemay Ferry and Alabama.

The rising Mississippi River is drawing crowds. Tourists visiting the Arch say they are not really getting the full Arch experience with so much of the riverfront under water.

"Everybody's been calling us on the phone saying, 'Are you sure you want to go to St. Louis because of all the flooding going on?' but we planned to come here many months ago, so we weren't going to stop," said Simon Fenton, who is visiting the area with his family from Minneapolis.

Josh Pine of Illinois came from three hours away to see a Cardinals game. He says he has visited the Arch before, and says it's sad that parts you can normally walk along are barricaded off.

"You don't even have to be in the river to walk in it," Pine said. "It's just coming up too fast."

