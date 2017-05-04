Evacuations encouraged as levee breach concerns grow in West Alton

The National Weather Service said a levee near West Alton is in danger of failing.

Officials said the Consolidated North County Levee in northern St. Charles County is in danger of being overtopped due to the rising Mississippi River.

Officials added that the town of West Alton will need to be evacuated if this occurs. Emergency officials are urging people to evacuate just in case.

The road most affected is Riverlands Way, where there are homes and farmland. The road is located between Highway 67 and the Lock Dam.

Highway 94 is closed nearby.

