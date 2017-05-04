Valley Park residents will be back in their homes as soon as Friday

The streets of Valley Park have been relatively empty as floodwaters rose. Credit: KMOV

VALLEY PARK, Mo. (KMOV) -- The big question for many Valley Park residents and business owners is when they will be allowed to return back. The major entrances in and out are blocked off, but there has been steady progress throughout the day.

"It has been very quite. People with dogs seem to stay because there were a lot of dog walkers around," says Joyce Timmons.

Timmons is one of the few people in one Valley Park neighborhood out and about. She did not have to leave because her house is on a hill. .

"It looks a little frighting but having been through it in '15, I think I was more prepared along with everyone," she says.

Nearly 2,000 people were forced to evacuate parks of Valley Park.

"I am not used to this. I am from the city, so it is kind of shocking," says Jarille Lewis.

The mayor tells News 4 people can come back in their homes Friday around 8 a.m. The St. Louis County West County Precinct could be online again soon as well.

"Everything was terrific. Without a unified effort, working around the clock, I do not think we are celebrating this small victory here," says Officer Benjamin Granda.

The precinct took on massive amounts of water. But this year it appeared to hold up.

"It's nothing like 2015 and again, it's all that unified effort," says Granda.

Looking ahead to the weekend, St. Louis County Police are asking for volunteers to come down to their precinct to help with cleanup.

