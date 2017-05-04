Valley Park residents will be back in their homes as soon as Fr - KMOV.com

Valley Park residents will be back in their homes as soon as Friday

Posted: Updated:
The streets of Valley Park have been relatively empty as floodwaters rose. Credit: KMOV The streets of Valley Park have been relatively empty as floodwaters rose. Credit: KMOV

VALLEY PARK, Mo. (KMOV) -- The big question for many Valley Park residents and business owners is when they will be allowed to return back. The major entrances in and out are blocked off, but there has been steady progress throughout the day. 

"It has been very quite. People with dogs seem to stay because there were a lot of dog walkers around," says Joyce Timmons. 

Timmons is one of the few people in one Valley Park neighborhood out and about. She did not have to leave because her house is on a hill. .

"It looks a little frighting but having been through it in '15, I think I was more prepared along with everyone," she says. 

Nearly 2,000 people were forced to evacuate parks of Valley Park. 

"I am not used to this. I am from the city, so it is kind of shocking," says Jarille Lewis.

The mayor tells News 4 people can come back in their homes Friday around 8 a.m. The St. Louis County West County Precinct could be online again soon as well. 

"Everything was terrific. Without a unified effort, working around the clock, I do not think we are celebrating this small victory here," says Officer Benjamin Granda. 

The precinct took on massive amounts of water. But this year it appeared to hold up. 

"It's nothing like 2015 and again, it's all that unified effort," says Granda. 

Looking ahead to the weekend, St. Louis County Police are asking for volunteers to come down to their precinct to help with cleanup.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

  • LocalMore>>

  • Alabama Ave bridge closed as River Des Peres waters rise

    Alabama Ave bridge closed as River Des Peres waters rise

    Thursday, May 4 2017 6:50 PM EDT2017-05-04 22:50:16 GMT
    The rising River Des Peres has prompted a sandbagging effort in South City. Credit: KMOVThe rising River Des Peres has prompted a sandbagging effort in South City. Credit: KMOV

    As a precautionary measure, City of St. Louis officials are sandbagging along Germania St. because water from the River Des Peres is getting close to the Alabama Avenue Bridge.  

    More >

    As a precautionary measure, City of St. Louis officials are sandbagging along Germania St. because water from the River Des Peres is getting close to the Alabama Avenue Bridge.  

    More >

  • Evacuations encouraged as levee breach concerns grow in West Alton

    Evacuations encouraged as levee breach concerns grow in West Alton

    Thursday, May 4 2017 5:56 PM EDT2017-05-04 21:56:20 GMT
    Credit: KMOVCredit: KMOV
    The National Weather Service said a levee near West Alton is in danger of failing. Officials said the Consolidated North County Levee in northern St. Charles County is in danger of being overtopped due to the rising Mississippi River. Officials added that the town of West Alton will need to be evacuated if this occurs. Emergency officials are urging people to evacuate just in case. The road most affected is Riverlands Way, where there are homes and farmland. The road is located bet...More >
    The National Weather Service said a levee near West Alton is in danger of failing. Officials said the Consolidated North County Levee in northern St. Charles County is in danger of being overtopped due to the rising Mississippi River. Officials added that the town of West Alton will need to be evacuated if this occurs. Emergency officials are urging people to evacuate just in case. The road most affected is Riverlands Way, where there are homes and farmland. The road is located bet...More >

  • NEW DETAILS

    MoDOT: WB I-44 reopens

    MoDOT: WB I-44 reopens

    Thursday, May 4 2017 4:49 PM EDT2017-05-04 20:49:56 GMT

    The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT)  said the westbound lanes of Interstate 44 re-opened late Thursday afternoon.

    More >

    The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT)  said the westbound lanes of Interstate 44 re-opened late Thursday afternoon.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly