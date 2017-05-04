Various school districts offering free summer school programs - KMOV.com

Various school districts offering free summer school programs

By Rachel Sudduth, Online News Producer
Normandy school district is offering a special summer program that is free for K through 12th graders.
NORMANDY (KMOV.com) -

Normandy school district is offering a special summer program that is free for Kindergarten through 12th graders.

“The program is exciting and fun it’s a new way students are learning this summer because typically it’s like the regular school day so students don’t want to come but with this program they get to enjoy hands on activities,” said Lea Denmon.

Lea Denmon is an instructional coach at the Normandy school district and works with teachers and parents to reintegrate what students learned through the school year.

“He loved it for one thing it was good for him to see some familiar faces from the school year and just being able to learn in a different fashion than a traditional school,” said Shontea Hurston, a parent at Normandy.

There are 11 districts in the St. Louis area offering the program and time is quickly running out to sign up.

To sign up your child and get more information, click here.

