As water recedes, damage assessed at Eureka High School

Rising water at Eureka High School. Credit: KMOV Rising water at Eureka High School. Credit: KMOV
EUREKA, Mo.

Rockwood School District Superintendent Dr. Eric Knost was in good spirits after MoDOT reopened Highway 109, allowing him to get inside Eureka High School to see the flood damage. 

"The bad news is that our main gym still sustained damage even considering all our efforts," Knost said. "The good news is it's much less damage throughout the complex than it was a year-and-a-half ago."

Knost and a host of enthusiastic students, along with staff, worked together to place hundreds of sandbags around the high school before the water came up. 

Schools across the district have been closed because of flooding in the area. The decision whether to reopen on Friday comes down to whether or not roads are open for students and staff to get to school.

"For instance, our transportation drivers live in the outskirts and they still don't have access to get to work," Knost said. "We can't manage a school system if we can't manage our transportation system." 

Somehow, water was able to get in and ruin the floor of the EHS main gym, but a secondary gym stayed dry. The wrestling gym also received water, but the damage was minor due to changes following the 2015 flood. 

"I definitely think we're on the road to recovery," Knost said.

