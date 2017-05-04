Clayton Police looking for suspects involved in attempted carjacking

As a precautionary measure, City of St. Louis officials are sandbagging along Germania St. because water from the River Des Peres is getting close to the Alabama Avenue Bridge.More >
The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) said the westbound lanes of Interstate 44 re-opened late Thursday afternoon.More >
The Meramec River reached a record-breaking crest of 46.11' at Eureka early this morning. Valley Park crested a little less than a foot below record. Flood waters in Pacific, Eureka and Valley Park are receding. Arnold will crest tonight a little over a foot below record.More >
