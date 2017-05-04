Clayton Police looking for suspects involved in attempted carjac - KMOV.com

Clayton Police looking for suspects involved in attempted carjacking

By Rachel Sudduth, Online News Producer
Clayton Police searching for four suspects involved in a series of crimes in Clayton. (Credit: Clayton Police Department) Clayton Police searching for four suspects involved in a series of crimes in Clayton. (Credit: Clayton Police Department)
CLAYTON (KMOV.com) -

The Clayton Police Department is investigating an attempting carjacking and neighborhood theft that involved four suspects.

On April 27, around 12:45 a.m., police said the victim was driving southbound in the 800 block of So. Central Ave. in Clayton, a few blocks from the Metrolink station.

While driving, the victim observed the suspect standing in the center median, waving to get their attention.

The victim told police the suspect then stepped into the street and attempted to stop the vehicle.

Immediately the victim swerved around to avoid a confrontation with the suspect, but then the suspect fired several shots at the victim’s vehicle.

The vehicle was struck and damaged, but the victim was physically unharmed.

Police describe the shooter as a light-skinned black man, heavy set, with short hair. He was wearing a dark hoodie, white draw strings and a white graphic t-shirt.

Surveillance footage revealed the shooter was accompanied by three other man.

Police report prior to the shooting, the four suspects entered numerous unlocked cars in the same neighborhood. A Dell laptop computer, an Alienware backpack, two wallets, and several credit cards were stolen from these vehicles.

CrimeStoppers is offering an award of up to $1,000 for an arrest of the suspects. For the next 30 days, an additional reward of $2,500 is also being offered.

To contact CrimeStoppers, call 1-866-371-8477 or download their app, P3Tips.

