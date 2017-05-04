Metro to hold job expo in Ferguson

St. Louis area residents in search of a new job are invited to attend the Metro Links2Life Job Expo in Ferguson on May 17.

The free event, which will be held at the North County Transit Center, will feature several companies, all of which are accessible by Metro transit.

Organizations participating in the event include Hollywood Casino, LGC Hospitality, Metro transit, Bi-State Development, SCI Engineering, Shop N Save, SLATE, STL Workforce Centers and VOLT Workforce Solutions.

Anyone attending the event will be able to network with potential employers, make new contacts and learn about job training opportunities. The event is open to anyone in the community.

