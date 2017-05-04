Predators to assist with St. Louis flood relief efforts

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91), of Russia, skates to the bench after scoring the winning goal against the Nashville Predators during the third period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series/

As the St. Louis Blues and Nashville Predators continue their playoff series, the Predators announced that they will lend a helping hand in the efforts for flood relief in the St. Louis area.

On Thursday, the Nashville Predators Foundation announced that all proceeds raised from Friday's Game Five will be donated to St. Louis' flood relief efforts. The profits will come from the Foundation's online auction during Friday's game, as well as the "Smash Car" event on the Bridgestone Arena plaza.

"It was just seven years ago this week that our own city experienced life-altering flooding that left our city with immense damage," Nashville Predators Foundation Chairman Gerry Helper said. "The volunteer state, with some much-appreciated support and assistance from the NHL community, helped rebuild Nashville and is the reason why Bridgestone Arena is here today."

"On the ice, we are adversaries, but off the ice, we are partners on so many fronts," Nashville Predators President and CEO Sean Henry said. "We hope the funds generated through our fans' generosity can help the Blues' community as they recover from the devastation caused."

Game 5 between the Blues and Predators is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. on Friday at Scottrade Center.

