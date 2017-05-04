Senators sing 'Kumbaya' to infighting chamber

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two Missouri senators began singing a spiritual 1920s song on the chamber floor to lament the Republican infighting gripping the barely functioning Senate.

The Kansas City Star (http://bit.ly/2p0ZEP6 ) reports that Sens. Kiki Curls, a Democrat, and Bob Dixon, a Republican, took to the floor Wednesday to sing a verse of "Kumbaya," a song recorded as an appeal to God to come and help those in need.

Curls mentioned how senators "need to be singing out of the same songbook" before beginning the song.

The moment lasted temporarily as the Senate again got held up on procedure and spent most of the day adjourned.

The chamber has been at a relative standstill for weeks due to the discord between Republicans regarding the state's budget.

The 2017 legislative session ends May 12.