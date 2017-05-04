Ameren contributes $25,000 to American Red Cross to aide in flood relief

With the flood waters receding in most affected areas, the long road to recovery begins.

To assist with recovery efforts, Ameren Missouri has donated $25,000 to the American Red Cross of Eastern Missouri.

The contribution, Ameren said, is a part of the company's "Ameren Cares" initiative, which connects the company with the communities they serve through charitable contributions and volunteering. One of the focuses of the initiative: improving the quality of life for Ameren service areas.

Ameren Missouri President Michael Moehn said in a press release that Ameren has been working to aide their customers during the rainfall.

"Our crews have been working around the clock to safely assist customers affected by torrential rains, and we hope this donation will provide additional assistance," Moehn said.

Ameren said since 2015, the company enhanced their system to improve reliability to customers during times of flood. Part of those developments also include a plan to help Ameren Missouri co-workers get to and from energy centers experiencing nearby road closures. Ameren said this is to ensure customers are provided with the power they need.