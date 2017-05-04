Hotshots honor first responders and military with free food

As a part of their “First Responder Salute” program, Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill is offering free food for military and first responders for their heroic work in the community.

Service members of each branch will have the choice of complimentary lunch or a dinner entrée courtesy of Hotshots.

The list of events include:

National Firefighters Day 5/4 – Firefighters eat free at Hotshots

National Peace Officers Memorial Day 5/15 – Police officers eat free at Hotshots

Armed Forces Day 5/20 – All active duty military and veterans eat free at Hotshots

EMS Day 5/22 – EMS workers eat free at Hotshots

The free meals are valid with an applicable ID for entrees up to $8.99 during those following dates, dine-in only.

