Missouri appears most entrenched holdout on Real ID mandates

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Some Missouri lawmakers say they are so concerned with federal driver's license requirements that they've been willing to defy federal standards and risk hassles for residents trying to fly or enter military installations.

Missouri is the strongest holdout without an extension to comply with the 2005 Real ID Act and that doesn't offer a license that meet federal standards. The federal law sets stricter proof-of-identity requirements for licensing in the wake of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. It also requires states to keep a database with original source documents such as copies of birth certificates.

Missouri residents will not be able to use their state-issued driver's licenses to board airplanes starting on Jan. 22. The impending deadline has some lawmakers under fire from their constituents.

