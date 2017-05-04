VIDEO: Inside St. Louis County West County Precinct after floodwaters receded

Outside of the St. Louis County Police Department's West County Precinct (Credit: St. Louis County Police)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis County Police Department posted a video of the inside of their building after floodwaters receded Thursday.

Earlier in the week, volunteers assisted in placing sandbags around the precinct in Valley Park.

Thursday morning, officials were allowed back into the West County Precinct after the floodwaters receded. The St. Louis County Police Department posted a video on their Facebook page of the inside of the building.

