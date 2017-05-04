Blues donating proceeds from auction, raffle to area flood victims

The St. Louis Blues and their alumni have partnered with the American Red Cross, all with the effort of helping flood victims.

The partnership will go into action on Friday night, when the Blues host the Nashville Predators for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs. The team and Blues Alumni will donated proceeds from their 50-50 raffle, Blues for Kids silent auctions, and sales of any Blues warm-up pucks and Blues Skate Koozies.

The team said anyone wanting to help can do so by participating by purchasing raffle tickets, warm-up pucks, kooziers, and the silent auction.

Red Cross volunteers will be selling the koozies on the concourse or outside section 114 in Scottrade Center. Pucks will also be sold outside 114, and each puck will come with a commemorative case.

Those wanting to participate in the auction can do so by heading to the web page, or by texting "blues" to 52812. Bidding begins at 10:00 a.m. and ends following the end of second intermission on Friday.