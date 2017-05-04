Police: Drunk driver strikes truck, gets stuck in flooded embankment off I-55

A driver who struck a semi-truck and drove his car off the road will be charged with driving under the influence, Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

The crash occurred Thursday morning on southbound Interstate 55 (I-55). A driver traveling on I-55 struck the back-end of a semi-truck, and then went off the roadway. His car landed in the flooded area between the highway and the on-ramp from Meramec Bottom Road. The driver exited his vehicle and made it out of the water on his own.

When a trooper arrived on the scene, he went into the water to see if anyone was inside the vehicle. By that time, the driver was already gone.

"One of our troopers, Trooper North, risked his life to jump in the water and make sure no one else was in the vehicle," said Corp. Juston Wheetley. "Turns out the vehicle was unoccupied at that point."

Highway patrol said the man is from St. Louis County.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured. The driver who struck the semi-truck sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

"Further investigation revealed the driver was intoxicated," said Wheetley. "[The driver] was arrested for driving while intoxicated."

One lane on southbound I-55 was closed but reopened after crews towed the vehicle away.

