One street remains closed until 8 pm following Kirkwood power outage

Thousands of residents in Kirkwood, Mo., were without power for more than an hour, but now the lights are back on.

The city of Kirkwood said the power was restored, thanks to assistance of Ameren. The outage's cause was a faulty substation, the city said.

The city of Kirkwood said there was one primary electric line down, and possibly a second one. The city said the total number of customers that were without power was 5,000.

One street will remain closed until 8:00 p.m. The downed lines caused a road closure.. West Adams is closed in the Sugar Creek area and westbound traffic is currently being detoured onto Lindeman. Eastbound traffic is being directed to S. Ballas. The city said the section of West Adams will remain closed between Lindeman and Ballas.

The city said residents living in homes between 1630 and 1901 West Adams will not be able to enter the street or their homes. They said it is because some of the downed wires are across residential driveways Residents currently in the homes of that section are urged to not leave their homes. If any emergency should arise, they are asked to call 9-1-1.

While the power is restored to residents, Ameren is still working to isolate where the power coming into the area is coming from. For now, Kirkwood said, the wires are assumed to be live.

The city of Kirkwood is the only municipality in the Greater St. Louis area that owns and operates the electricity in the city.

