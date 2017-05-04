Ameren reports over 800 without power in Metro area

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Ameren Missouri is reporting power outages Thursday morning.

Over 800 customers were reportedly without power between the areas of University City, Des Peres and Eureka around 8:40 a.m.

It is unknown when the power will be restored.

No other details regarding the outages have been released.

