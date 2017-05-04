Belleville police seek 3 suspects after 2 early morning armed robberies

Anyone with information regarding the suspects is asked to contact Belleville Police or CrimeStoppers. (Credit: Police)

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Police in Belleville are asking for help locating three suspects after two gas stations were robbed Wednesday morning.

According to police, two suspects robbed the BP Amoco in the 1300 block of South 74th Street during the early morning hours.

One of the suspects had a handgun and was wearing a maroon hooded sweatshirt, black baseball hat, sunglasses and blue pants at the time of the robbery. The other suspect was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black pants during the robbery. Police described both suspects as being around 5-foot-6.

Also during the early morning hours, police were called to the Circle K in the 700 block of South Belt West after a suspect wearing a long sleeved shirt, black shorts, dark colored hat and something black covering his nose and mouth robbed the store.

Anyone with information regarding either armed robbery is asked to contact police at 618-234-1212 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved