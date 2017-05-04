Argument leads to shooting, police say

An argument between two people who knew each other is what led to a shooting in Hazelwood Wednesday night, police said.

The shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. in the 6900 block of Midwood Avenue. Police said the victim and suspect got into a verbal argument before the suspect shot the victim. The suspect, who is described as a man in his 20's, left the scene.

At this time, it is unknown if the victim sustained any injury.

The investigation is ongoing.

