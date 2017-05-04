Ways to celebrate 'Star Wars Day' in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – May the Fourth be with you on this Thursday!

In honor of “Star Wars Day,” Hard Rock St. Louis is having a summer kickoff party from 6 to 9 p.m. Click here for more details.

Also, the Performing Arts Center of St. Louis is having a Star Wars theme night, which will include lightsaber duels on stage, from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Click here for more details.

In addition to events, new details have emerged about the new Star Wars-themed lands coming to Disney Land and Disney World. Click here for more about the new lands.

