Floodwaters in Eureka start to recede, some residents able to leave

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- In Eureka 50 homes were damaged by the floods according to the fire department.

Becky Gedney was one of the lucky ones. Her home got some water in the basement but overall stayed out. She has, however, been trapped in her home since Monday. Highway W in front of her house is a lake.

“Once I get shut off, I’m shut off, I can’t get out, nobody can help me,” said Gedney.

Her neighbors down the road were forced to evacuate as the water from both the Meramec and the Big River flooded out their homes.

James Haas is one of those neighbors. He went by boat on Wednesday to check on his house.

“It’s an aquarium, to say the least,” said Haas.

He said it with a smile. But he’s devastated as he was almost finished fixing his home from the damage of 2015.

Others are also trying to find smiles during the trying times over the last few days. The residents of Mirasol Manor subdivision were finally able to leave their homes late Wednesday. The road outside was flooded, and they dubbed their subdivision Mirasol Island.

“It’s kind of life back to normal unreal, just as unreal as seeing water in the street, it’s unreal seeing it go back down,” said Renee Streberger, a homeowner in Mirasol Manor.

During their time surrounded by the waters, the neighborhood came up with a way to raise money for those affected by the floods.

“The worst was not being able to help those in town,” said Streberger.

Streberger says it was tough being stuck while the rest of the community helped with sandbagging efforts in downtown Eureka.

They’ve designed shirts where the proceeds will go to Not In Our Backyard, a local non-profit. You can order them here. They are also holding a last minute fundraiser on Friday evening at the Wine House on Central Avenue.

The Wine House was one of the businesses not hit by the flood waters, and they will be raising money Friday night for their neighbors in Downtown Eureka who were hit. It starts at 7:30 pm.

