Mudslide badly damages home, closes road in Caseyville

A mudslide has badly damaged a home and closed a road in Caseyville.

Firefighters say the mudslide occurred on N. 89th Street between Harvey and Garden Wednesday evening.

Crews had been working to widen 89th Street and cleared all the vegetation from the site as they worked. Firefighters said the work was on hold so utility crews could move phone lines. The site was untended by workers when heavy rain caused the ground underneath the home to collapse.

Firefighters said the shifting ground also damaged two other nearby homes and caused a gas leak. The leak has since been capped. The home that was the most severely is not inhabitable, firefighters said.

Firefighters said they are concerned that more rounds of rain will make the situation worse.

89th Street between Harvey and Garden is currently closed.

