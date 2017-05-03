How much is climate change contributing to record flooding?

A pamphlet issued by the federal government months ago states that climate change could be playing a role in flooding in the St. Louis area.

A chart that chronicles annual rainfall shows that the total annual rainfall is on the increase in the St. Louis region. Of the 10 wettest years on record, seven have occurred in the last 40 years. Mark Britt with the National Weather Service says more studies are being done to determine why.

“It is something that fro, here on out we have would have to keep a look out,” said Britt.

However, the EPA released a document in 2016 that says climate change means more heavy precipitation and flooding for Missouri.

The EPA says over the past half century, rainfall during the wettest four days of the year has increased 35 percent. The amount of water flowing in most streams during the worst floods has increased by more than 20 percent, the EPA says.

Another expert said that increased development along rivers plays a bigger role.

