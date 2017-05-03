U.S. Geological Survey collecting data on river crests in the area

Two surveyors from the USGS measure floodwaters in Fenton. Credit: KMOV

FENTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Most of Old Town Fenton is a lake with floating rooftops. But according to the U.S. Geological Survey team, the water level is at its peak.

The high waters have brought out sightseers and surveyors.

“The more data we have, the better,” said the USGS.

The U.S. Geological Survey spent the day Wednesday on land a boat measuring water levels.

“We’re pulling it across the channel and trying to get the speed of water,” said someone with the USGS.

These measurements determine water flow which helps them know how fast the water will rise and fall.

“So this kind of a unique time, even though it’s not the most beautiful day, we’re out here collecting data on every crest of Meramec right now,” said the USGS.

While data helps to understand and the flood more, it still doesn’t get the water out of here any faster.

USGS also measured water levels in Arnold and Eureka. They plan to be finished gathering all their measurements by 7 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved