Water starts receding in Eureka; damage assessment begins

As the water recedes in Eureka, residents and business owners are assessing the damage.

Fifteen businesses in downtown Eureka have sustained damage, so have 50 homes, but sandbagging efforts helped limit the damage. In December 2015, a combination of 120 businesses and homes were damaged by flooding.

Most businesses in Old Town Eureka stayed dry due to sandbagging efforts, but there were some close calls. One building owner said the damage this time around was far less than 2015.

“Last time, the flood was two feet high in the building, this time it was two inches at the most and we were able to get out fairly quickly,” said building owner Norm Meyer.

Read: Eureka residents able to leave as floodwaters recede

The building Meyer owns has a business called Vineyard Home Décor and two apartments upstairs. A sandbag wall was effective in keeping most of the water out, but Meyer said he got a scare from inside the building.

“The building just began to seep from the corners, near the bathrooms and then the back of toilet started to seep quite a bit,” said Meyer.

The toilet was plugged but a seal around the base was leaking water from the sewer and threatened to flood the building. Meyer was able to break a hole in the floor and use a pump to get the water out.

Officials in Eureka originally requested volunteers Thursday to help with taking down the sandbags, but at 7 a.m. canceled the request due to the heavy rain. Eureka Fire officials said the rain is making the plastic sandbags very slick and since it is a "recovery operation" they want to ensure everyone's safety as the community is cleaned up.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved