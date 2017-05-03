Police: Man demanded woman drive him to East St. Louis before striking her, stealing vehicle

Police are looking for a suspect they said physically battered a woman and stole her vehicle Tuesday night.

Collinsville Police arrived at the Moto Mart gas station after 10:00 p.m., responding to the initial call for a woman who was battered and carjacked. The responding officers spoke with the victim.

The female victim told police she went to the Walgreens in the 1100 block of Collinsville Crossing on May 2. When she parked her vehicle in the parking lot, she told police a man approached her vehicle on her passenger side. The suspect entered the vehicle, and said to her, "I'm not going back to jail, take me to East St. Louis."

The victim stated she drove southbound to N. bluff before making a U-turn to drive to the Moto Mart gas station for help. The victim told police it was then the suspect battered her, and struck her several times. The suspect also bit her, the victim told police.

She screamed to gain the attention of bystanders.

Witnesses said the male suspect fled the scene and headed southbound on N Bluff Road while in the victim's vehicle.

The stolen vehicle is described as a 2016 GMC Terrain, which is grey in color. It was later discovered at an intersection in East St. Louis, at 13th and Gross.

The suspect is described as a man between 20-30 years-old, standing at 6-feet, and weighing between 160-170 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect, or of the incident, is asked to contact Lieutenant Charles Mackin at 618-344-2131, ext. 5130 or Crimestoppers at 866-371-8477.

