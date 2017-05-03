Water main breaks in Maryland Heights

While the rest of the region is dealing with water from above, a Maryland Heights' street is dealing with water from below.

A water main broke Wednesday afternoon off Doresett Road and McKelvey Road. The break stretches across the width of the street, and traffic is not being allowed through.

Crews are currently on the scene. At this time, the cause of the break is not known.

