Shooting, multi-vehicle accident on I-55 in South City

A shooting and multi-vehicle accident occurred on Interstate 55 (I-55) on Wednesday afternoon.

The accident occurred around 2:00 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-55 at Loughborough. Two vehicles, a car and a truck, were involved in the accident.

Police said a male victim, 23, was shot in the back. He was conscious and breathing when police arrived on scene.

According to police, the victim was traveling southbound when a black Cadillac pulled next to him and the passenger fired multiple shots into his vehicle.

The victim then swerved and struck the truck causing it to roll over and hit two light poles. The suspect fled the scene.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital where he is in stable condition.

The driver of the truck sustained minor injuries and refused medical attention.

Police believe the victim and suspect know each other but the investigation is ongoing.

