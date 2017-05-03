Cardinals postpone tonight's game, move back tomorrow's

The St. Louis Cardinals have postponed one game, and delayed another, all thanks to the ongoing rainfall.

The team announced their Wednesday night game against the Milwaukee Brewers, originally scheduled for 7:15 p.m., is postponed. The rescheduled date is to be determined at a later date.

Thursday's game, originally scheduled at 12:45 p.m., has been pushed back to 6:15 p.m. Fans will be able to enter the stadium at 4:45 p.m. The official pre-game party, held at Cardinals Nation, will be heled at 3:45 p.m.

Fans with tickets to tonight's game are urged to hold onto their tickets. They can use tickets to tonight's game for admittance into the make-up game.

