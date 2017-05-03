Man recalls moment woman sitting near him was hit by stray bullet in Busch Stadium

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman was hit by a bullet while watching the Cardinals game at Busch Stadium Tuesday night.

According to police, the woman felt a pain in her arm after taking off her jacket around 8:40 p.m. and noticed a small abrasion above her elbow.

When the 34-year-old went to the first aid station, employees notified an officer working secondary employment at the baseball game.

"Out of nowhere, she grabbed a security guard and said 'I got shot,'" said Todd Porter, who was sitting with his son in section 141. "She raised her shirt up and you could see the little hole. You could see the bruise and blood. She had the bullet in her hand."

A bullet slug was found in the area around where the woman was seated, according to police.

"It was probably a .38 or something like that," said Porter.

Police said they don't know for sure where the shot was fired from, but sources said the only call for "shots fired" near the stadium was at 14th and Chouteau.

“This further amplifies our yearly message of encouraging 'Fun Without Guns.' We know 'what goes up must come down,' and in this case, an innocent victim was struck. The department constantly stresses the importance of safety and responsible gun ownership,” read a portion of the incident report sent out by St. Louis Police.

The Cardinals released the following statement Wednesday.

We are aware of an incident last night in which a fan reported being struck by a stray bullet that presumably originated from outside of the stadium. The fan was treated for an abrasion and a bruise on her arm at First Aid and released. She was interviewed by police who are investigating the matter. There is nothing more important than the safety of our fans, and the Cardinals are grateful that no one was seriously injured. We will be sharing more information with the media as further details emerge.



In 1965, a 13-year-old girl was grazed in the throat by a bullet while sitting at the Old Sportsman's Park. That bullet was reportedly fired by a robber outside of the stadium.

