Amtrak busing Missouri River Runner ticket holders

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Flood waters have forced the Union Pacific Railroad route used by Amtrak Missouri River Runner trains closed.

“Amtrak is charting buses to represent the canceled trains, with service unavailable in some cities due to local road closures and/or bus availability,” read a portion of the press release sent out by the company.

Amtrak officials said the buses are not able to fully match the train schedules.

According to Amtrak’s Facebook page, service will not be provided to the cities of Washington or Hermann due to closures.

The trains offer twice-daily round-trips between Kansas City and St. Louis.

Amtrak said no rail service is anticipated until at least Saturday, May 6.

