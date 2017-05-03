Mississippi River closed to boats and barges

ST. LOUIS (AP) --The Mississippi River near St. Louis has been closed to boats and barges because of high water levels.

The Coast Guard announced in a news release that it closed the river to vessel traffic for a 5.5-mile stretch near the MacArthur Bridge. The release says the river operation restrictions will be re-evaluated as river conditions improve.

Capt. Martin Malloy, who commands the upper section of the Mississippi River, says "public safety" is the "collective priority."

The flooding has claimed five lives in the state and caused widespread damage. Missouri transportation officials say more than 270 roads remain closed statewide. Homes, business, campgrounds, wastewater treatment facilities and cropland have been inundated. Agricultural levees have overtopped and stretches of railroad tracks closed.