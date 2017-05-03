Airbnb offering flood victims a free place to stay

Airbnb is offering free places to stay for flood victims (Credit: Airbnb)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Airbnb is offering Missouri flood victims a free place to stay.

The company is activated their Disaster Response Program, which connects those who are displaced by the flooding with a place to stay.

Hosts who offer a place to stay for free will have all booking fees waived, according to the company.

The Disaster Response Program is currently scheduled to run through May 16.

