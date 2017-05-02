Flood water starts entering Fenton riverside basements

It’s a waiting game for a Fenton neighborhood on the edge of the Meramec River. Some basements near Riverside Golf Course are starting to fill with water Tuesday night as water makes its way up Wolfner Drive.

The road is closed for now, which is leaving neighbors stranded. So, a few spent the early evening trying to make the most of being stuck at home.

“We got the Blues game, fish fry and having a couple cold ones,” said Wes Kannenberg, a Fenton homeowner.

The golf course is now a lake and it’s growing each day.

“It’s crazy it’s happening again,” said Anne Shumate, a Fenton homeowner.

This neighborhood saw similar damage back in December 2015, so this second time around they are feeling more prepared.

"We have pumps, we have flood control in the basement, we have sandbags," said Shumate.

It was a good thing they were prepared as water started seeping into some of their basements Tuesday night. Quickly, neighbors began pumping it out into their backyard because the pump was already ready to go.

The water is moving so fast up the street, each day it looks totally different.

"We've just been coming down here and looking at how high it's getting every day," said Kate Eberts, who lives up the street with her brother and mom.

In the last flood, neighbors say the water crested between the words “speed” and “limit” on one of the street signs.

"So we've got another almost 2 feet,” said Kannenberg.

