West Alton issues voluntary evacuation notice

West Alton has issued a voluntary evacuation notice effective immediately as of Tuesday evening.

The Rivers Pointe Fire Protections District posted to their Facebook page,

Due to revised river crest predictions, The City of West Alton Officials and Fire District Officials are issuing a VOLUNTARY EVACUATION NOTICE effective immediately.

The Missouri River is predicted to crest at 36.3. The Levee System is designed 36 ft.

It is STRONGLY recommended that you put your plans into effect at this time.