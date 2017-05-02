Expert: Recent historic flooding is a man-made problem

A geology expert said recent record flooding is a result of over development of flood plains.

Washington University Geology Professor Bob Criss said the recent flooding is not surprising and thinks more catastrophe is ahead.

Criss said levees contribute to the flooding problem by constricting water flow by restricting wate in one place and making another place more flood-prone. But the bigger problem, Criss says, Is developing flood plains.

“We’re having another 500-year flood right now and for 30 years before that, we didn’t have 500-year floods, but we also didn’t have developments in flood plains,” said Criss.

Even though some development in flood plains are thriving, such as Chesterfield Valley, Criss said such development needs to stop because terms such as 500-year or 100-year levee are meaningless.

