Kimmswick residents remain confident they can stay dry with gravel barrier

While many towns are keeping their eye on the Meramec River, Kimmswick is slowly seeing the Mississippi River crawl into their downtown area.

Tuesday, the city’s mayor, Phil Stang, decided to shut down Windsor Harbor Road and cut off its access into the city in hopes of keeping the water out.

William Roesch and Kenny Cagle are long time Kimmswick residents.

“I've lived here for 33 years. I’ve been around this town all my life," said Roesch.

They each brought in their own bobcats and gravel to help build a barricade in front of Windsor Harbor Road.

"We got tarp laying in the front which keeps the water from penetrating the base. We’ll get it built up another foot or so, get it dressed up, fold the tarp over it, put some sand bags on top," said Roesch.

Kimmswick built a similar gravel barrier when the area flooded in December 2015 and held up really well. They believe if they can survive this once, they will survive it again.

"We are cautiously optimistic yet prepared," said Mayor Phil Stang, "The fact that we don't know what's going to happen with those rain storms we decided to close it. We’re not taking any chances."

Smokey Robinson’s BBQ restaurant is the closest building to the rising water. The top level is also the home of one of the owners, Michael Robinson. While crews are out building, he is joining in their emergency response effort in his own way.

"They’ll keep me dry and I’ll keep them fed," said Robinson, “Small towns take care of each other.”

For now, Kimmswick is stopping their barrier at about 5 ft. high, but they say if the water continues to rise they will come back and build the wall even taller.

